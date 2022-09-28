Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,200 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,389,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

