Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 63,332,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.