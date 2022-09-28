Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.26 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS VLUE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 1,472,193 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

