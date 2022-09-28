Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 286,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,853,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 220,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

