Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $4.52 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. 50,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81.

