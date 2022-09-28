Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

