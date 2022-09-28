Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,059,000 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the August 31st total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

HMCTF stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hainan Meilan International Airport in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

