Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Shares of HMMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 34,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

