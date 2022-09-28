Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Shares of HMMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 34,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
