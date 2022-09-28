Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 879.2% in September

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

HLPPY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 523,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,451. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

