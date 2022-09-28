Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,282. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

