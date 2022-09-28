Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 278.7% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Happiness Development Group Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of HAPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 45,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Happiness Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Articles

