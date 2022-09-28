Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $24.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

About Harleysville Financial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

