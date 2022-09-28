Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.27

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 46054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Harmonic by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

