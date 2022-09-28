Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 11,441 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.