Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

