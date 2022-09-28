Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,804 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

