Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 189 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.