Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

