Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 20,140 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

