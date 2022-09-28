Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Donaldson by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,335. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

