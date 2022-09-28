Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 16,386 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nordson worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.50. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

