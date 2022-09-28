Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

