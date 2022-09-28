Hays plc (LON:HAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.24

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.44. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.40 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.43.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hays

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

