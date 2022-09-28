Head-To-Head Comparison: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) versus Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and Apollo Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $773.91 million 2.90 $73.86 million $1.60 24.86

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 7.72% 15.80% 8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freight Technologies and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company was formerly known as Hudson Capital Inc. and changed its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Freight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

