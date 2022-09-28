Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,972,849 shares.The stock last traded at $122.67 and had previously closed at $121.19.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

