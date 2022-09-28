Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target points to a potential upside of 357.67% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:HCTI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,013. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

