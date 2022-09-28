Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 14,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Helix Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $513,000.

About Helix Acquisition

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Stories

