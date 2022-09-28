Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,918 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

