Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III comprises 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

