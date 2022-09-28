Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of EVN opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

