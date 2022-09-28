Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,624 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.82% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4,504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245,282 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $50.25.

