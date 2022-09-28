Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

