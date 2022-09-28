Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 963.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DE opened at $338.26 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

