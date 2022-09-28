Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

