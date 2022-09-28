Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.66

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henry Boot Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 256 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.22).
About Henry Boot
Featured Stories
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.