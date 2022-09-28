Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.66

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 256 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.22).

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

