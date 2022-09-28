Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

