Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $382.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

