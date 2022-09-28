Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,606 United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USL. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3,278.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

USL stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

