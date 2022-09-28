Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,584 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

