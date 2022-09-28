Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 726 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

