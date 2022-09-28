Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

