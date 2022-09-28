Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

