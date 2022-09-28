Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

