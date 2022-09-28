Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 582 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

TRV stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

