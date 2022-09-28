Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.59. The firm has a market cap of $563.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

