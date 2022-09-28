Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -28.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.