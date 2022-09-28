Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0008

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $674,614.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 19,970,843,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

