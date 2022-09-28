Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL remained flat at $19.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

