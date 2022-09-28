Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $3.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

