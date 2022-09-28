Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMGF. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMGF opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

